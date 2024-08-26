SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Wilfredo Huitroncampista, a bulk fuel specialist assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, moves a fuel hose to refuel an aircraft during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
08.27.2024
08.29.2024
Location:
YECHEON-GUN, KR
