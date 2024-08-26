Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP [Image 3 of 14]

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP

    YECHEON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Wilfredo Huitroncampista, a bulk fuel specialist assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, moves a fuel hose to refuel an aircraft during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Korea
    FARP
    15th MEU
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong
    USMCNews

