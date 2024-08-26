15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, commanding officer, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, checks on passengers before takeoff in an MV-22B Osprey at K-3 Air Base, Pohangdong, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by using directed blurring.)