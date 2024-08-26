15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, commanding officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shakes hands with Col. Peter Kasarskis, commander, 8th Fighter Wing, left, at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently located in South Korea to conduct integrated training with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)