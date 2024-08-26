15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Pardon Dominic, V-22 tiltrotor crew chief, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, looks out of an MV-22B Osprey flying over South Korea in support of integrated training with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8616529
|VIRIN:
|240816-M-LO557-1392
|Resolution:
|6922x4617
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
