    15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea [Image 8 of 8]

    15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Pardon Dominic, V-22 tiltrotor crew chief, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, looks out of an MV-22B Osprey flying over South Korea in support of integrated training with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    This work, 15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Osprey
    15th MEU
    Air Force
    Integrated Training
    USMCNews

