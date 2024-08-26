15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Clark, V-22 tiltrotor crew chief, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, monitors the rotors of an MV-22B Osprey while flying over South Korea Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8616523
|VIRIN:
|240816-M-LO557-1023
|Resolution:
|7315x4879
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
