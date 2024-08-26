15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Clark, V-22 tiltrotor crew chief, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, monitors the rotors of an MV-22B Osprey while flying over South Korea Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)