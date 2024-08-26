15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea Aug. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently located in South Korea to conduct integrated training with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)