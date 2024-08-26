15th MEU commanding officer visits Marines, Sailors across South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operates fueling equipment at a forward arming and refueling point at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea Aug. 16, 2024, while supporting the 15th MEU’s integrated training with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)