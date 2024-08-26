ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Combat Command

    A group of participants laugh while playing a game during an Artificial Intelligence acquisition literacy course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. More than 20 Department of Defense military members and civilians, as well as U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Joint Staff employees attended the course, which aims to lead the way for procurement of smarter, faster and better AI and technology capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:39
    Photo ID: 8614480
    VIRIN: 240806-F-ZB805-1331
    Resolution: 5487x3920
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    DoD
    ACC
    Office of the Secretary of Defense
    AI
    A6
    Artificial Intelligence

