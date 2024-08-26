Participants listen to opening remarks during an Artificial Intelligence acquisition literacy course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. Organized by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office and geared toward acquisitions professionals, the course is designed to help personnel understand the importance of AI and how to successfully acquire and implement the technology for DoD projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 09:39
|Photo ID:
|8614474
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-ZB805-1001
|Resolution:
|5517x3678
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy
No keywords found.