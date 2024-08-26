ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel Daniel Muggelberg, Air Combat Command participant, takes notes during an Artificial Intelligence acquisition literacy course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. More than 20 Department of Defense military members and civilians, as well as U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Joint Staff employees attended the course, which aims to lead the way for procurement of smarter, faster and better AI and technology capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)