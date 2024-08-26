ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants discuss their next action during an acquisition game during an Artificial Intelligence acquisition literacy course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. Organized by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office and geared toward acquisitions professionals, the course is designed to help personnel understand the importance of AI and how to successfully acquire and implement the technology for DoD projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)