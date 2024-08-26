A course facilitator assists a group during an Artificial Intelligence acquisition literacy course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. By proactively attending courses geared toward AI, Airmen and Department of Defense personnel alike can help improve operational readiness with the knowledge to implement AI in a mission-focused, ethical, and collaborative manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 09:39
|Photo ID:
|8614479
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-ZB805-1201
|Resolution:
|5538x3956
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy
