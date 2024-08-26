ACC makes strides with Artificial Intelligence literacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Artificial Intelligence acquisition literacy course is hosted by the Air Combat Command Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. By proactively attending courses geared toward AI, Airmen and Department of Defense personnel alike can help improve operational readiness with the knowledge to implement AI in a mission-focused, ethical, and collaborative manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)