15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security for Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, during a simulated tactical beach insertion at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)