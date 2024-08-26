15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, emerges from the water during a tactical beach insertion as part of integrated training with U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)