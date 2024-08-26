U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, maneuver a combat rubber raiding craft during small boat tactics training at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 06:17
|Photo ID:
|8614262
|VIRIN:
|240814-M-AS577-1116
|Resolution:
|965x1446
|Size:
|949 KB
|Location:
|DOGU BEACH, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.