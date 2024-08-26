15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, maneuver combat rubber raiding craft into the ocean during small boat tactics training at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)