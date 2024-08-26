15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, egress using a combat rubber raiding craft after a tactical beach insertion at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)