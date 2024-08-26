Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions [Image 1 of 9]

    15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions

    DOGU BEACH, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, prepare combat rubber raiding craft for small boat tactics training at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 06:17
    Photo ID: 8614258
    VIRIN: 240814-M-AS577-1014
    Resolution: 6806x4540
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: DOGU BEACH, KR
    This work, 15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Recon
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    CRRCs

