379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and the Central Firefighting Unit work together to lift the roof of a truck during a simulated vehicle extrication training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The firefighters partnered to share tools and techniques in vehicle extrication to better respond to emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo)