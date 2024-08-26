379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Central Firefighting Unit firefighters pry open a door during a simulated vehicle extrication training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The partnered training with U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron improved inter-unit cohesion and knowledge of both nation’s equipment and emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo)