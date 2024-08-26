Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

    379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Central Firefighting Unit firefighters pry open a door during a simulated vehicle extrication training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The partnered training with U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron improved inter-unit cohesion and knowledge of both nation’s equipment and emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8614206
    VIRIN: 240626-F-XY101-2030
    Resolution: 6116x4077
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

