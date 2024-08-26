379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron use a Hurst E3 Cutter “Jaws of Life” to pry open the hood of a truck during a simulated vehicle extrication with the Central Firefighting Unit at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The partnered training improved inter-unit cohesion and knowledge of both nation’s equipment and emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo)