379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

A Central Firefighting Unit firefighter uses a handheld electric saw to cut through the windshield during a simulated vehicle extrication training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. Vehicle extrication is the act of removing a person or property from a vehicle after an accident has left first responders unable to open doors or windows. The partnered training with U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron improved inter-unit cohesion and knowledge of both nation’s equipment and emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo)