Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pry open a door during a simulated vehicle extrication training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The training included host nation firefighters, allowing the two units to learn from one another to further strengthen the inter-unit relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 05:07
|Photo ID:
|8614210
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-XY101-2021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.94 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS