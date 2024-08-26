379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pry open a door during a simulated vehicle extrication training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The training included host nation firefighters, allowing the two units to learn from one another to further strengthen the inter-unit relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo)