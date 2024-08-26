379th ECES firefighters practice vehicle extrication with host nation partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron uses a fire ax to deflate a tire during a simulated vehicle extrication training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. Vehicle extrication is the act of removing a person or property from a vehicle after an accident has left first responders unable to open doors or windows. The tire is punctured during vehicle extrication to prevent the vehicle from moving in unexpected or dangerous ways. (U.S. Air Force photo)