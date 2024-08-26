Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Time to Mentor [Image 4 of 5]

    Taking Time to Mentor

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Thomas Piernicky 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Sgt. Maj. Tania Brown-Berringer, Chairperson for the 80th Training Command’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program, takes time to mentor Master Sgt. Rose Morgan, Deputy Chairperson for the 80th Training Command’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program. Brown-Berringer talked about career development and her thoughts on choosing additional members for leadership roles in the 80th’s FMMP chapter.

