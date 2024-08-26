Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ribbon Cutting

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Thomas Piernicky 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Members of the 80th Training Command’s newly formed chapter for the Female Mentorship and Morale Program cut a purple ribbon to commemorate the group’s first meeting on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Frank Lotts Center in North Chesterfield, Va.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8613147
    VIRIN: 240809-A-EQ434-1945
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ribbon Cutting
    Mentoring with Experience
    Present and Future Mentors
    Taking Time to Mentor
    Celebration Cake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    80th Training Command Hold Inaugural Chapter Meeting of Female Mentorship and Morale Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #female #mentor #soldier #army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download