Sgt. Maj. Tania Brown-Berringer, Chairperson for the 80th Training Command’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program, mentors Master Sgt. Rose Morgan by sharing personal experiences from her military career that can be powerful lessons for mentees.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8613158
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-EQ434-3460
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mentoring with Experience [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
80th Training Command Hold Inaugural Chapter Meeting of Female Mentorship and Morale Program
No keywords found.