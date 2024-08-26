Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mentoring with Experience [Image 2 of 5]

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Thomas Piernicky 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Sgt. Maj. Tania Brown-Berringer, Chairperson for the 80th Training Command’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program, mentors Master Sgt. Rose Morgan by sharing personal experiences from her military career that can be powerful lessons for mentees.

    This work, Mentoring with Experience [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    80th Training Command Hold Inaugural Chapter Meeting of Female Mentorship and Morale Program

