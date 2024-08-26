Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:31 Photo ID: 8613161 VIRIN: 240809-A-EQ434-1255 Resolution: 400x400 Size: 37.59 KB Location: VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Celebration Cake [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.