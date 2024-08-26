Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebration Cake [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Celebration Cake

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Thomas Piernicky 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, US Army Reserve Deputy Commanding General Sergeant Major, cuts a cake to celebrate the inaugural chapter meeting of the 80th TC’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8613161
    VIRIN: 240809-A-EQ434-1255
    Resolution: 400x400
    Size: 37.59 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebration Cake [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ribbon Cutting
    Mentoring with Experience
    Present and Future Mentors
    Taking Time to Mentor
    Celebration Cake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    80th Training Command Hold Inaugural Chapter Meeting of Female Mentorship and Morale Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #female #mentor #soldier #armyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download