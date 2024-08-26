Mentors and mentees from the 80th Training Command’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program, led by Maj. Gen. Patricia Wallace, pose for a group picture after their inaugural meeting on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Frank Lotts Center in North Chesterfield, Va.
This work, Present and Future Mentors [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
80th Training Command Hold Inaugural Chapter Meeting of Female Mentorship and Morale Program
