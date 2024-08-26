Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Present and Future Mentors [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Present and Future Mentors

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Thomas Piernicky 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Mentors and mentees from the 80th Training Command’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program, led by Maj. Gen. Patricia Wallace, pose for a group picture after their inaugural meeting on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Frank Lotts Center in North Chesterfield, Va.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8613159
    VIRIN: 240809-A-EQ434-4410
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Present and Future Mentors [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ribbon Cutting
    Mentoring with Experience
    Present and Future Mentors
    Taking Time to Mentor
    Celebration Cake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    80th Training Command Hold Inaugural Chapter Meeting of Female Mentorship and Morale Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #female #mentor #soldier #armyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download