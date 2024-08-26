80th Training Command Hold Inaugural Chapter Meeting of Female Mentorship and Morale Program

On AUG 9th, 2024, members of the 80th Training Command, The Army School System (TASS) held their inaugural meeting for the Female Mentorship and Morale Program (FMMP) at the Frank Lotts Conference Center on The Defense Supply Center-Richmond installation.



Over three dozen people attended the event, with nearly half being online, to hear from speakers such as Maj. Gen Patricia Wallace, former Commanding General of the 80th TC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, the US Army Reserve Deputy Commanding General Sergeant Major. Chapter leaders and speakers discussed the purpose of starting a chapter specific to the 80th TC and their experiences which led them to become leaders within the FMMP.



“The purpose of the 80th Training Command’s Female Mentorship and Morale Program is the same as the overall executive board's purpose,” said Sgt. Maj. Tania Brown-Berringer, Chairperson for the 80th TC Chapter FMMP. “The FMMP is a professional military female mentorship program that welcomes military personnel from all backgrounds, across all services and compos. This group aims to provide a safe space for networking, coaching and engagement as we seek excellence.”



Once the panelists concluded their discussions, participants were able to ask questions about how to join and what are the benefits of joining the new chapter.



“The benefit to members is that you are part of a network whose sole purpose is to help you advance,” said Brown-Berringer. “And that advancement doesn't just stay within your military career, we are looking at personal as well as professional development. It's to have a network of sisters and brothers, as males are invited to join, to just come together, embrace each other in that professional way; to say we are here to support you. If you have issues, if you have concerns, you're going through something new that you've not faced before, we are here to be your support system. So, to me, that is the ultimate benefit. It is for all of us to grow to that next level of where we are trying to achieve and what we determine as success.”



While the program is focused on female mentorship, it is open to both men and women.



“Anyone can join by filling out the application on our SharePoint portal,” said Master Sgt. Rose Morgan, Deputy Chairperson for the 80th TC FMMP chapter. Applicants can find the registration form under the documents tab.

The chapter provides a network of mentors to both enlisted and officers. Mentors often support others by offering sound advice based on their personal experiences. Sgt. Maj. Pompey provided such mentorship during the meeting by expressing how important it is to have goals and find a path that leads towards success.



“All I know is to go for what you want,” Pompey. “If you never try, if you never attempt, it’s not going to happen.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, members of the newly formed 80th TC FMMP held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the event.



The 80th’s FMMP chapter is having a logo development contest that embodies the spirit of the program and 80th TC. “If you have artistic design skills, please contribute those to the program. Let’s see who can get closest to the essence of who we are and submit those entries,” said Brown-Berringer. The contest is open until September 15, 2024. Those seeking to submit entries should go to Logo Competition (apps.mil). (CAC access required)



To find out more about the 80th Training Command’s chapter of the Female Mentorship and Morale Program, go to USARC-80TC-Female Mentoring and Morale Program - Home (sharepoint-mil.us). (CAC access required)

