MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, (center right), speaks to members of the American Engineering Corp construction contracting team about the progress of an additive injection system to the fuel yard on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. The purpose of the project is to convert Jet A-1 fuel into military specification JP-8 and will include two 15,000-gallon fuel system icing inhibitor storage tanks, one 500-gallon tank for corrosion inhibitor/lubricity improver, one 120-gallon tank for static dissipater additive, and two 55-gallon mixing tanks for the above.

Date Taken: 08.27.2024