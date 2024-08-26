Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 3 of 5]

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, (center right), speaks to members of the American Engineering Corp construction contracting team about the progress of an additive injection system to the fuel yard on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. The purpose of the project is to convert Jet A-1 fuel into military specification JP-8 and will include two 15,000-gallon fuel system icing inhibitor storage tanks, one 500-gallon tank for corrosion inhibitor/lubricity improver, one 120-gallon tank for static dissipater additive, and two 55-gallon mixing tanks for the above.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8611553
    VIRIN: 240827-D-SI704-8195
    Resolution: 6615x3858
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Misawa
    Construction
    Corpsofengineers
    Misawaairbase

