MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO) Quality Assurance Representative, Bill Ridgway (center left) explains the timeline of construction for an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility to JED Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs (center right), on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. This was Col. Biggs’ first visit to Misawa since assuming command of the District in July and prioritized visiting the MRO to gain a better understanding of their team and mission.

