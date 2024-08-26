Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 2 of 5]

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO) Quality Assurance Representative, Bill Ridgway (center left) explains the timeline of construction for an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility to JED Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs (center right), on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. This was Col. Biggs’ first visit to Misawa since assuming command of the District in July and prioritized visiting the MRO to gain a better understanding of their team and mission.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:48
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Misawa
    Construction
    Corpsofengineers
    Misawaairbase

