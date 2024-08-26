MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO) Quality Assurance Representative, Bill Ridgway (center left) explains the timeline of construction for an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility to JED Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs (center right), on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. This was Col. Biggs’ first visit to Misawa since assuming command of the District in July and prioritized visiting the MRO to gain a better understanding of their team and mission. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO), located in the wintery hinterlands of Japan’s Aomori prefecture, is home to a small, but tight-knit team of eight individuals – four Department of the Army Civilians, and four Japanese employees. Together they keep Misawa Air Base’s 35th Fighter Wing’s (FW) ‘tip of the spear’ fit to fight, and up to date with quality of life and mission-essential projects running the gamut.



Like many USACE branches in Japan (there are 13 in total), the MRO deals in both American construction for on-base projects, as well as Japanese construction for what’s referred to as “host-nation projects,” because Japan is the host of military Americans serving in the country and they fund that construction.



“The MRO plays a crucial role in supporting the 35th FW’s mission by ensuring that all infrastructure projects are completed efficiently and to the highest standards,” said MRO Resident Engineer, Ayse Gülce Büyük. “Our work directly contributes to maintaining the operational readiness of [Misawa Air base.]”



JED Commander Col. Patrick Biggs, who took the reins of the Pacific Region’s premier contracting agent just a hair over one month ago, describes a main mission priority as “People First.” With that in mind, getting to know his team within the Land of the Rising Sun and coming to Misawa was at the top of his to-do list.



“One of my goals is to get out to see every resident office within the first six months to meet the employees and get a firsthand look at the great work they are doing at the many projects they are working on,” Biggs said. “This is a small resident office, but it has a very important mission. Our support to the 35th Fighter Wing is just one way that the JED team helps to build readiness.”



During his visit, the MRO’s team guided Biggs to some of the ongoing project sites, including the soon-to-be-completed 35th Maintenance Group’s (MXG) administration building, which is a much-needed quality-of-life facility for the Wing’s Airmen, and the Airfield Damage Repair facility, which will support airfield activities for the Fighter Wing’s fleet of jets, who continue to protect the nation of Japan and the Pacific.



The administration building, a 1,672 sq. meter two-story reinforced concrete facility, will house the MXG’s Commander, a meeting and reception area, a space for ground maintenance equipment, and a training conference room. With a contracted total of over $9.5M and no safety issues from start to finish, it’s a project the MRO is especially proud of.



“The Administrative Building serves as the nerve center for the Maintenance Group, where strategic decisions and the daily operations of million-dollar fighter jet maintenance are coordinated,” explained Büyük. “Its role in maintaining organizational efficiency is vital to the success of the entire wing.”



But while JED’s Misawa Office’s direct support of the 35th FW serves as their bread and butter, working hand-in-hand with agencies like the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy, in addition to the Government of Japan and local prefectural construction companies, it’s the bond between this small team that highlights their mission commitment.



This close-working team is what keeps Misawa ready to ‘fight tonight,’ and maintains JED’s reputation as the premier construction agency in the Pacific.



“The strength of a cohesive team lies in its ability to work as one unit, where trust and shared goals unite us. This closeness enhances our effectiveness and ensures that we meet every challenge with unwavering determination,” said Ayse. “In a small, tight-knit team, every individual’s contribution is magnified, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual support that drives our local mission forward. Together, we achieve more than we ever could alone.”



Located some 453 miles away from Japan Engineer District headquarters at Camp Zama, Japan, it can be easy for members of MRO’s tight team to feel isolated from the bigger picture of the U.S.-Japan Alliance.



However, Biggs is hoping his presence there serves as a reminder that is not the case. The Misawa team’s role is always on the District’s mind, but thanks to threats from Japan’s aggressive neighbors, they are more important than ever.



“The priority for all of JED is to deliver quality projects, on time, on budget, while building the alliance,” JED’s Commander pointed out. “Here at the MRO, they are providing outstanding service in support of the 35th Fighter Wing and are on the leading edge of building readiness for the nation.”