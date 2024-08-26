Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 4 of 5]

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, speaks with members of the Itogumi construction contractor team, who have built Misawa Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility, August 27th, 2024. During Col. Biggs’ first visit to Misawa, among his priorities were meeting the Misawa Resident Office team, Misawa Air Base’s 35th Fighter Wing leadership, and speaking with construction contractors on each site that JED has a project on.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:48
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Misawa
    Construction
    Corpsofengineers
    Misawaairbase

