MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, speaks with members of the Itogumi construction contractor team, who have built Misawa Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility, August 27th, 2024. During Col. Biggs’ first visit to Misawa, among his priorities were meeting the Misawa Resident Office team, Misawa Air Base’s 35th Fighter Wing leadership, and speaking with construction contractors on each site that JED has a project on.
