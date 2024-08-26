U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, speaks with members of the Itogumi construction contractor team, who have built Misawa Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility, August 27th, 2024. During Col. Biggs’ first visit to Misawa, among his priorities were meeting the Misawa Resident Office team, Misawa Air Base’s 35th Fighter Wing leadership, and speaking with construction contractors on each site that JED has a project on.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:48 Photo ID: 8611554 VIRIN: 240827-D-SI704-3694 Resolution: 6520x4447 Size: 3.54 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.