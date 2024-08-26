The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO), poses for a group photo on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. The small office, located in the historically snowy Aomori prefecture of Japan, consists of four Department of the Army Civilians (DACs), and four Master Labor Contract (MLC) Japanese employees. The MRO hosted JED’s new Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, and JED’s Deputy of Program Management, Gary Kitkowski.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:48 Photo ID: 8611555 VIRIN: 240827-D-SI704-5614 Resolution: 6433x4188 Size: 3.82 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.