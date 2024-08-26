Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO), poses for a group photo on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. The small office, located in the historically snowy Aomori prefecture of Japan, consists of four Department of the Army Civilians (DACs), and four Master Labor Contract (MLC) Japanese employees. The MRO hosted JED’s new Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, and JED’s Deputy of Program Management, Gary Kitkowski.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024
    Photo ID: 8611555
    VIRIN: 240827-D-SI704-5614
    Resolution: 6433x4188
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK
    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK
    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK
    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK
    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Misawa
    Construction
    Corpsofengineers
    Misawaairbase

