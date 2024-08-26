U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO) Office Engineer, David Flynn, discusses the construction process of an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility with USACE JED Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. The facility, used to store ADR assets to be used in contingency situations, began construction in 2022 and is estimated to be over $25M.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:48 Photo ID: 8611550 VIRIN: 240827-D-SI704-5583 Resolution: 5915x4320 Size: 3.34 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.