    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 1 of 5]

    MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Misawa Resident Office (MRO) Office Engineer, David Flynn, discusses the construction process of an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) equipment storage facility with USACE JED Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, on Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 27th, 2024. The facility, used to store ADR assets to be used in contingency situations, began construction in 2022 and is estimated to be over $25M.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8611550
    VIRIN: 240827-D-SI704-5583
    Resolution: 5915x4320
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    This work, MISAWA, JAPAN: TIGHT KNIT ENGINEERS MAKE THE TEAM WORK [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Misawa
    Construction
    Corpsofengineers
    Misawaairbase

