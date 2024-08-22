NGAUS has its 146th annual conference in Detroit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, second from the left, and Rep. Will Snyder, Michigan House of Representatives, exit the welcome ceremony during the National Guard association of the United States conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Whitmer and Snyder both received awards during the conference's opening ceremony commending their commitment to service members.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

