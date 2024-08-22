NGAUS has its 146th annual conference in Detroit

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richie Sands, right, commander of Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Michigan National Guard, presents Rep. Will Snyder, Michigan House of Representatives, with the Minuteman Award at the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Snyder received the award for his constant efforts to improve legislation benefiting the lives of service members in Michigan.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

