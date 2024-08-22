NGAUS has its 146th annual conference in Detroit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer receives the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service in Support of National Defense from the National Guard Association of the United States during the opening ceremony for the 146th NGAUS annual conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. The award is the highest recognition given by NGAUS to individuals for their service to the nation’s defense and security.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

