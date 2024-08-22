Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGAUS has its 146th annual conference in Detroit [Image 6 of 11]

    NGAUS has its 146th annual conference in Detroit

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kenneth Francis, 73rd Army Band, U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard, holds the United States Army flag during the welcome ceremony at the 146th National Guard Association of the United States annual conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Motor City ‘24 is the first time Francis has been to Detroit.

    Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

