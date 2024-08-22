NGAUS has its 146th annual conference in Detroit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, sits with Rep. Will Snyder, Michigan House of Representatives, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Sands, Commander, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Michigan National Guard, on stage at the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. NGAUS presented Whitmer with the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service in Support of National Defense.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

