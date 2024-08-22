USS Colorado Change of Command

240823-N-EI510-1313 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 23, 2024) Cmdr. Justin Reeves, incoming commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788), reads his orders during the boat's change of command ceremony at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2024. Colorado was commissioned in 2018 and is the fourth warship named after the Centennial State. Colorado is the fifth redesigned Block III Virginia-class submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 17:31
|Photo ID:
|8610862
|VIRIN:
|240823-N-EI510-1313
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
USS Colorado Holds Change of Command at Battleship Missouri Memorial
