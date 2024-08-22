240823-N-EI510-1261 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 23, 2024) Cmdr. Justin Reeves, incoming commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788), left, relieves Cmdr. David Beam, outgoing commanding officer of Colorado, right, during the boat's change of command ceremony at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2024. Colorado was commissioned in 2018 and is the fourth warship named after the Centennial State. Colorado is the fifth redesigned Block III Virginia-class submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 17:31 Photo ID: 8610861 VIRIN: 240823-N-EI510-1261 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.13 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Colorado Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.