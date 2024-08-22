Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Colorado Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Colorado Change of Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    240823-N-EI510-1117 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 23, 2024) Capt. (ret.) Dan Christofferson, Research and Development, Support Activity Naval Intelligence Activity, speaks during the change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2024. Colorado was commissioned in 2018 and is the fourth warship named after the Centennial State. Colorado is the fifth redesigned Block III Virginia-class submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 17:31
    Photo ID: 8610859
    VIRIN: 240823-N-EI510-1117
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Colorado Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Colorado Change of Command
    USS Colorado Change of Command
    USS Colorado Change of Command
    USS Colorado Change of Command
    USS Colorado Change of Command
    USS Colorado Change of Command
    USS Colorado Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Colorado Holds Change of Command at Battleship Missouri Memorial

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Hawaii
    USS Colorado (SSN 788)
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download