USS Colorado Change of Command

240823-N-EI510-1094 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 23, 2024) Capt. (ret.) Dan Christofferson, Research and Development, Support Activity Naval Intelligence Activity, speaks during the change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2024. Colorado was commissioned in 2018 and is the fourth warship named after the Centennial State. Colorado is the fifth redesigned Block III Virginia-class submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

