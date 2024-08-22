USS Colorado Change of Command

240823-N-EI510-1010 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 23, 2024) Cmdr. Justin Reeves, incoming commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788), arrives at the boat's change of command ceremony at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2024. Colorado was commissioned in 2018 and is the fourth warship named after the Centennial State. Colorado is the fifth redesigned Block III Virginia-class submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

