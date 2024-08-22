USS Colorado Holds Change of Command at Battleship Missouri Memorial



By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) conducted a change of command ceremony on the fantail of the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 23. Cmdr. Justin Reeves relieved Cmdr. David Beam as commanding officer of Colorado.



Retired Capt. Dan Christofferson, deputy director of Operations at Research and Development Support Activity, Naval Intelligence Activity, and former commanding officer of USS Georgia (SSGN 729), served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.



“I see the results you all have accomplished, leaving me with a sense of pride,” said Christofferson. “You have done an amazing job as a team despite being away from friends and family for some time, but I’m certain you’ll be rewarded for your efforts.”



During his tenure, Beam completed a challenging and highly successful six-month U.S. European Command deployment with port calls to Tromso, Norway, and Rota, Spain. Colorado also made a stop at the North Pole during her Arctic transit, as the crew completed a homeport shift to Pearl Harbor from Groton, Conn. Colorado’s crew earned several awards, including the Submarine Squadron Four Battle 'E' award and the Hook 'Em award for undersea warfare excellence.



Beam lauded the Colorado crew for their performance and professionalism during his time in command stating, “To the crew, Colorado has made tremendous feats in the past year, and you are all part of its accomplishment. Wear that proudly.”



Prior to taking command of the Colorado, Reeves served as deputy for future initiatives at Submarine Development Squadron Five.



During his remarks, Reeves addressed the Colorado crew stating, “You have proven yourselves in such a short period of time.” He continued, “I look forward to working with this phenomenal crew and the accomplishments that you will make down the road.” said Reeves.



Colorado is the fifteenth Virginia-class submarine and was christened on December 3, 2016, at Electric Boat shipyard's assembly bay by Annie Mabus, the ship’s sponsor. Colorado was commissioned on March 17, 2018, in Groton, Conn.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



For more information, contact csp_pao@us.navy.mil or visit our website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/.





