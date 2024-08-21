240824-N-TY639-2399ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Ford-class aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), left, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), front middle, the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), back middle, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, transit the Atlantic Ocean during an ordnance transfer, Aug. 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:54 Photo ID: 8608884 VIRIN: 240824-N-TY639-2399 Resolution: 5422x3050 Size: 756.41 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.