Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 26 of 28]

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240824-N-TY639-2363 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), left, the Ford-class aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), middle left, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), middle right, and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), right, transit the Atlantic Ocean during an ordnance transfer, Aug. 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:54
    Photo ID: 8608883
    VIRIN: 240824-N-TY639-2363
    Resolution: 5113x3409
    Size: 739.2 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX
    Truman's COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download